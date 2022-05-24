LMPD: Man dies following shooting near downtown Louisville

Police said the victim was found shot multiple times in the 800 block of West Chestnut Street Tuesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found shot near downtown Louisville.

Metro Police said the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 800 block of West Chestnut Street around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition but died a short time later, according to Metro Police.

The victim has not been identified and police do not have any suspects.

If you have any information that can help police in this case, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or by using their Online Crime Tip Portal.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.