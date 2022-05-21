Louisville police chief: Man shot twice in front of body by deputy U.S. Marshal during investigation

LMPD Chief Erika revealed the new information on Tuesday. The details of what led up to the shooting of the 25-year-old man on Friday remain unclear.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More information is being revealed days after a man was shot and killed by a deputy U.S. Marshal during an investigation on Friday.

Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields announced before giving her presentation before a Metro Council budget committee on Tuesday that 25-year-old Omari Cryer was shot twice in the front of his body.

Shields held a press conference Monday confirming a news release that U.S. Marshals Task Force was attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant for Cryer dated May 16 on charges related to domestic violence including assault, strangulation and terroristic threats.

The Marshals along with LMPD had tracked Cryer to an apartment of Sutcliffe Avenue in the Chickasaw neighborhood on May 20.

Police allege Cryer ran out of the apartment and the force then pursued him, according to Shields.

However, what’s unclear are the events leading up to the shots fired. Shields said a deputy U.S. Marshal shot him when they came upon a fence. She did admit Cryer had a gun on him but didn’t specify if he tried to shoot at officers.

“The coroner has not released the full medical exam, but we have gotten the necessary information that he was struck in the front of his body,” Shields said.

Shields said the LMPD officer that was on scene did have his body camera on and it’s the only footage of the incident they have so far.

“We’re in the final stages of wrapping up key interviews and the minute those interviews are procured, we will release the body worn camera footage in its entirety,” Shields said.

Cryer’s family is demanding more transparency in the case and held a small demonstration Monday night.

Why were the U.S. Marshals involved in this case?

Shields explained during her press conference Monday that LMPD is part of multiple partnerships with national agencies and they work together to serve “high-risk warrants.”

