Gov. Beshear orders flags flown at half-staff in remembrance to Texas school shooting victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear is asking for all state buildings to be lowered at half-staff in remembrance of those affected by the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Beshear said this will be in accordance with a proclamation from the White House.

He’s asking the flags to remain lowered until sunset on May 28.

Like many parents, and others who are trying to wrap their heads around what happened, Gov. Beshear shared his thoughts on the tragedy.

“It’s hard to comprehend the devastating loss in Texas today. This senseless act of violence is unacceptable and should be condemned. These were all children of God, gone too soon. Kentucky stands with all those mourning and we hold them close in prayer,” he said on Twitter.

The governor is asking everyone across the commonwealth, including business and organizations to join in the tribute.

