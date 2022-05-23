Metro Police search for suspect connected to homicide near downtown Louisville

Police are searching for 34-year-old Mickeal Taylor who they say is connected to the deadly shooting at a senior apartment complex in late April.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are searching for a suspect they say is connected to a late April homicide near downtown Louisville.

Mickeal Taylor, 34, is wanted on an active arrest warrant for murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to Metro Police.

Police said Taylor is connected to the deadly shooting at the Henry Greene Senior Apartments in the 1100 block of West Jefferson Street on April 28.

Police found 32-year-old Lamont Hobbs suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries but died a short time later.

Taylor was last seen driving a gold Ford Expedition with Kentucky plate 326-GAN.



If you have any information on Taylor’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Homicide Unit at (502) 574-7055, the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

The investigation is ongoing.

