Police: Shooting in Merriweather neighborhood leaves victim dead

Police said a victim was shot in the 1500 block of South Shelby Street late Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person is dead following a shooting in the Merriweather neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Fourth Division officers responded to the 1500 block of South Shelby Street where they located a male who sustained a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to UofL Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police do not have any suspects.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

Got a tip in this case? You are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD (5673).

