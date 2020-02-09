1 injured in south Louisville shooting, police say

A man believed to be in his late 20's to early 30's was found shot multiple times in the 6800 block of Southside Drive on Tuesday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating shooting that left a man injured in south Louisville.

Metro Police responded to a scene in the 6800 block of Southside Drive around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers located a man believed to be in his late 20’s to early 30’s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the UofL Hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police have not released further information on this incident but say the Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Got a tip in this case? You are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD (5673).

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.