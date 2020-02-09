Police seeking information after shooting in Iroquois neighborhood leaves 2 dead

The Tuesday evening incident happened in the 1400 block of Arling Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a double homicide in the Iroquois neighborhood.

Fourth Division officers responded to the 1400 block of Arling Avenue around 5:30 p.m. where they located two males suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to University Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The other victim was listed in critical condition but an LMPD spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday evening that victim too also died from his injuries.

The victims have not yet been identified.

Police do not have any suspects.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call Metro Police’s Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD (5673).

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.