Police: Man dies, woman injured after shooting in Shively night club parking lot

Police say a man and woman were shot after some type of altercation in the parking lot of the club.

SHIVELY, Ky. — Police in Shively are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured. The shooting happened around 2:56 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of X-clusive night club, according to police.

Officers say a man and a woman got into a fight inside the club and were removed by security. They believe the two then got into an altercation in the parking lot where the shooting happened.

The man was found with a gunshot wound to his neck and the woman was wounded in her wrist, Shively police said. Both were taken to UofL Hospital where the man was pronounced dead. The woman's injury isn't considered critical. Police said she is expected to fully recover.

Shively police detectives are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 502-930-2SPD (2773).