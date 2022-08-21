Shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood leaves 1 dead, LMPD says

According to LMPD, the man was shot multiple times.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 3700 block of West Broadway around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

When Second Division officers arrived, they located an adult male down on the ground who had sustained what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to University Hospital in critical condition and subsequently pronounced dead shortly after, police said.

At this time, the identity of the man is unknown.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is taking over the investigation which remains ongoing with no arrest(s).

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous online crime tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.