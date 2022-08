Officers were called to Bank Street near North 22nd around 10 p.m Friday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department was on the scene tonight of a deadly shooting in the Portland neighborhood.

Major Eric Wampler tells us officers were called to Bank Street near North 22nd around 10 p.m. Friday night.

When police got there, they found a man shot multiple times laying on the sidewalk.

He died at the scene.

Right now, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-lmpd... or visit their online portal.