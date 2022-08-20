Shooting leaves 2 teens injured in Shawnee neighborhood: LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police said two teens were injured following a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.
Officers responded to the 200 block of South 43rd Street around 8:30 p.m. Saturday following reports of the shooting.
Officers located male and female believed to be in their late teens suffering from gunshot wounds.
Investigators said the two were driving in a vehicle which struck a pole after they were fired at.
The victims were transported to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
If you have any information that can help police solve this case, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip Portal.
The Second Division is handling the investigation.
