Ky. police officers to use drones to 'forensically map' crime scenes

Kentucky State Police led a drone training course for local law enforcement agencies, including LMPD.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Many Kentucky law enforcement agencies will be adding drones to their arsenal after a Kentucky State Police training course on unmanned aerial systems.

According to a KSP press release, the course taught officers how to "forensically map a collision or crime scene" by using a UAS, commonly referred to as a drone.

Forensic mapping allows officers to more accurately diagram collision or crime scenes, which will drastically decreased the time officers are required to keep a roadway closed after a severe or fatal collision, according to KSP.

Drones will reportedly provide a real-world perspective in a three-dimensional point-of-view to better document evidence in crime scenes and allow officers to clear roadways quicker in the case of collisions.

“This UAS training course gives our law enforcement agencies the ability to keep making the commonwealth’s communities safer,” Governor Andy Beshear said.

Kentucky law enforcement agencies that attended the course include:

Elizabethtown Police Department

Frankfort Police Department

Hardin County Sheriff’s Department

Lexington Police Department

Louisville Metro Police Department

Richmond Police Department

Shelby County Sheriff’s Department

