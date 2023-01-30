LMPD: Man shot in Crescent Hill dies hours later

Police said the victim died in the hospital on Monday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man shot and left in critical condition in the Crescent Hill shooting on Monday has died in the hospital hours later.

Louisville Metro Police said their Fifth Division officers were called to the 100 block of North Birchwood Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to UofL Hospital and listed in critical condition until he died that same night from his injuries.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is continuing to handle the investigation and said all parties have been accounted for.

