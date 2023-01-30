Former LMPD officer to be sentenced in shooting outside David McAtee's restaurant

Katie Crews previously pleaded guilty to using excessive force, admitting to shooting McAtee's niece with pepper balls the night he was killed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Louisville Metro Police officer will be sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty in federal court for her actions the night beloved barbeque Chef David McAtee was killed.

Last October, Katie Crews, 29, pleaded guilty to using excessive force, admitting to shooting McAtee's niece with pepper balls near Dino's Food Mart in west Louisville.

The incident happened during a June 2020 protests in the aftermath of Breonna Taylor's death.

During the exchange, McAtee fired his gun, which led to a Kentucky National Guard member returning fire, killing him.

Prosecutors say they support a sentence of one year probation with 100 hours of community service for Crews' involvement in his death.

Crews is scheduled to be sentence at 2 p.m.

This story will be updated following her sentencing.

Background

On the night of McAtee's death, Crews was part of a group of Louisville officers and National Guard members sent to an area near his eatery, YaYa's BBQ, to break up a crowd.

The officers were sent to a predominantly Black neighborhood "for a show of force (and) intimidation," far away from the downtown protests, according to the McAtee family's lawsuit, which is pending.

It said Crews and other officers were "spoiling for a fight."

Crews approached YaYa's and began firing nonlethal pepper balls, which release a chemical agent. The shots from Crews prompted bystanders to rush into McAtee's kitchen, and Crews kept firing in that direction.

McAtee's niece, who was standing in the doorway of the kitchen, was hit by one of Crews' nonlethal rounds.

After his niece was hit, McAtee pulled a pistol from his hip and fired a shot out the door. Crews and other officers then switched to live rounds and McAtee, leaning out his kitchen door, was fatally shot in the chest by a National Guard member.

The lawsuit said officers and National Guard members fired at least 18 live rounds at McAtee's door.

"Tragically, Crews' aggression and desire to inflict harm on others was taken out on David McAtee and his niece," the lawsuit said.

Steve Romines, a lawyer for McAtee's family, has said people were running into McAtee's kitchen yelling that they were being shot at, and McAtee had no idea who was doing the shooting.

Prosecutors later cleared Louisville officers and two National Guard members in a criminal probe into McAtee's death, saying they were justified in using deadly force because McAtee fired at them.

