Oldham County Police investigate 2 similar, separate shootings

Both victims were walking near the street when they were shot and witnesses described seeing a dark colored sedan at the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in Oldham County are investigating two separate weekend shootings with similar details.

"Both shootings occurred in residential neighborhoods, involved victims on foot being shot near the street, with witnesses describing a dark colored sedan at the scene," Oldham County Police said in a press release.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, police responded after a 22-year-old man went to the Baptist Health La Grange Hospital's emergency room with a gunshot wound to the upper leg.

Officers determined the shooting took place on Marilyn Court in the Lakewood Valley neighborhood when someone in a dark colored sedan fired several shots from the vehicle at the victim and another bystander, the release said.

The next night, officers responded to a shooting on Crossbrook Drive in Pewee Valley.

Police found a 15-year-old had been shot twice in the lower back. Witnesses told police they saw a dark colored sedan leaving the area immediately after hearing several gunshots.

Despite similarities, investigators believe "these are separate incidents regarding the specific parties involved and do not present a continued threat to the community."

No other information was made available by police, however the department said the investigation into both shootings is ongoing.

The Oldham County Police Department asks that anyone with any information regarding either shooting to contact the department at 502-222-0111.

