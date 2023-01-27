Coroner ID's man shot and killed in Irish Hill neighborhood

Police said the 51-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the 500 block of Cooper Street on Jan. 27.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville theatre company is mourning the loss of a staff member who was killed in a shooting near the building Thursday afternoon.

The victim was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner as 51-year-old Kenneth Maier. Maier was found shot to death in the 500 block of Cooper Street in the Irish Hill neighborhood.

WHAS11 spoke with a neighbor on Friday who said as the shots rang out, he saw two people, along with the Maier, in the area.

"It makes me sad that someone feels the need to carry a gun, let alone kill somebody with it," they said. "What happened to someone that they have such a disregard for another person's human life?"

The Irish Hill homeowner asked to remain anonymous but felt compelled to speak up. She said her co-workers knew the Maier and described him as musician with the kindest soul.

In a statement, the Commonwealth Theatre Center said the man was a theatre employee and beloved colleague.

"Yesterday, our theatre family experienced devastating news," Ian Frank, managing director, said. "We are heartbroken beyond words at the loss of our colleague."

Frank said the theatre's students and staff were safe inside the building at the time of the shooting and the facility remained on lockdown until police ensured everyone's safety.

"At this point, we are not going into any detail out of respect for our colleague's family and loved ones who are likely just starting to absorb this tragic loss," he said.

The company has canceled all events until further notice. Counseling and support will be made available for students and employees.

Police say no other information is available regarding the investigation at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use their online tip portal.

