Person taken to hospital after shooting at 5th and Market

The shooting happened sometime around 5 a.m. on Tuesday. A section of Market St. has been blocked off while police investigate.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating a shooting in downtown Louisville Tuesday morning.

According to MetroSafe, a shooting at 5th St. and Market St. was reported just after 5 a.m. One person was taken to the hospital. That person's condition is unknown at this time.

Several officers are at the scene and the area has been blocked off. Drivers heading east on Market St. must turn onto 5th St.

This is a developing story.

