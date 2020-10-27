Louisville businesses urge all to follow new coronavirus recommendations

Louisville bar and restaurant owners said they have been on edge waiting and anticipating for a possible shutdown due to the surge in virus cases.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "We've all been anticipating a shutdown again," Geoffrey Heyde, Chef and Owner of Fork & Barrel on Frankfort Ave., said.

"Restaurants, bar owners, like everybody, we've been on edge," Gerald Dickerson, co-owner of Shopbar on Barret Avenu, said.

Heyde, Dickerson, and Shopbar co-owner Natasha Sud, are all relieved after the governor issued new recommendations Monday, rather than imposing restrictions or shutdowns on restaurants and bars again.

"I feel like a lot of this is not being spread at the restaurants or the bars," Heyde said.

Gov. Andy Beshear has issued a list of recommendations for counties that are labeled 'red zone' counties to make their communities safer and healthier from COVID-19. Jefferson Co. is currently in the "critical" area as determined by the state.

"We believe in a week, if people are strong about this, and the community comes together to do it, that you will come out of the red," Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The new recommendations include:

Employers allow employees to work from home when possible

Non-critical government offices to operate virtually

Reduce in-person shopping – order online or curbside pickup

Order take-out – avoid dining in restaurants or bars

Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce mask mandate and other guidelines

Reschedule, postpone or cancel public or private events

Do not host or attend gatherings of any size

Avoid non-essential activities outside of your home

Reduce overall activity and contacts and follow existing guidance including 10 steps to defeat COVID-19

"It's not a lot to ask of other people to consider the rest of us that are man just putting in everything to make sure were doing it right, doing it safe," Dickerson said.

The recommendations are not a legal mandate, which Beshear said is because he believes "encouragement will do more than enforcement."

Business owners are urging everyone to follow them, so further restrictions are not put back in place.

"I just wish that people would listen to him this time because there's people out there and businesses out there that aren't following the guidelines," Shopbar co-owner Natasha Sud, said.

Beshear also encourages customers to prioritize businesses following all state coronavirus mandates and guidelines.

"Go to your restaurants that are practicing social distancing and practicing safe practices. That means a lot to us," Heyde said.

►Contact reporter Tyler Emery at temery@WHAS11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@TylerWHAS11) and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.