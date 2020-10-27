Police looking for suspects after man found dead on Senn Road

The man was found around 4 a.m. on Tuesday. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating and looking for any additional information.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Tuesday morning.

According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, officers responded to a report of a person down in the 4000 block of Senn Road, west of the St. Dennis neighborhood, around 4 a.m. on Oct. 27.

When they arrived, they found a man in his early 20s who had been shot and killed.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating and there are no suspects at this time. If anyone has any information, they are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.