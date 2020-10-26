Louisville mother continues foundation in son's honor, 6 years after his murder

Rose Smith has been waiting for answers in her son's murder for six years, but she hasn't been waiting quietly.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the midst of a record-breaking year for homicides in Louisville, one woman knows just how hard the wait for answers can be.

She started a foundation in his name called the ACE Project – an organization that brings young people together and provides community and volunteer opportunity.

Smith also opened a neighborhood center called ACE Place on the very property where her son Cory Crowe was killed.

Sunday, she marked the 6th anniversary of his death and wants to remind the community there are ways to find good even in the darkest of situations.

Cory was the seed – and I'm just looking what was put in by Cory and how the branches is coming out of the seed. It’s so much positive. With kids, if you plant good in them it will grow – well Cory was the seed that we are reaping good harvest from."



Cory Crowe was found dead in a vehicle on at 26th Street and Standard Avenue on October 25, 2014.

If you have any information that could help investigators with his case, call them directly at 574-LMPD.

