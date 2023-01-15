14-year-old shot and killed in Wyandotte neighborhood, LMPD says

Police said the boy was shot in the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue around 3 p.m. Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot and killed in Louisville’s Wyandotte neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue around 3 p.m. Sunday and found the male sustaining a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, all parties have been accounted for.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

If you have any other information that can help police in this investigation, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

