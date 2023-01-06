LMPD: Man shot on Bardstown Road

Police found a man in the Highlands suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Friday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting in the Highlands near where Bardstown Road turns into Baxter Avenue.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting on the 1000 block of Bardstown Road, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers on scene found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to officials, he was alert and conscious at this time.

Emergency Medical Services transported the man to UofL Hospital; authorities say he is expected to survive.

There are no suspect(s). Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Portal online.

