Victim helps Shively Police catch hit and run suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is behind bars after he allegedly crashed into another car and then hit a person while trying to drive away Wednesday night.

Court documents showed Walter Hawkins hit a car at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Crums Lane in the Shively neighborhood.

Shively Police said Hawkins then fled and hit two nearby TARC benches where a man was sitting and ran over him in the process.

Officers said the man was transported to a hospital and suffered several broken bones.

Police were able to catch up to Hawkins after one of the victims took a photo of his license plate according to court documents.

Hawkins has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident and criminal mischief.

