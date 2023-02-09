Man arrested after nearly hitting police officer with reported stolen vehicle, leading police on pursuit

Police said the pursuit ensued through "several LMPD divisions" before heading up I-71 northbound and entering Oldham County.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was arrested after nearly hitting a police officer with a reported stolen vehicle and leading the police on a pursuit Thursday afternoon.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) were in the area of Lillian Avenue and Lindbergh Drive when an officer was almost hit by the vehicle, driven by 30-year-old Ivan Bennett III, that fled the scene.

Officers said the vehicle was later spotted in the area of Rangeland Road and Shepherdsville Road where officers attempted a traffic stop; however, the vehicle failed to yield.

At one point, police said, the vehicle crossed over the median and ended up in the southbound lanes of I-71. Bennett then stopped and fled on foot before being arrested.

Officers said preliminary charges of fleeing and evading, wanton endangerment and speeding are pending against Bennett.

