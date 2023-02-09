LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering from a gunshot wound at the hospital after a shooting in Louisville's California neighborhood on Thursday morning.
Around 6:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Howard Street, according to an LMPD press release.
Officers on scene found a man who had been shot.
The man was transported to UofL Hospital; officials say they expect him to survive.
There are currently no suspect(s). Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
