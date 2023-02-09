LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in California neighborhood

Louisville police are searching for suspects. You're encouraged to call their anonymous tip line if you have any information regarding the shooting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering from a gunshot wound at the hospital after a shooting in Louisville's California neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Around 6:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Howard Street, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers on scene found a man who had been shot.

The man was transported to UofL Hospital; officials say they expect him to survive.

There are currently no suspect(s). Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

