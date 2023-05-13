LMPD: Teen hospitalized after being found shot inside vehicle in Russell neighborhood

Police said the teen was found shot in the 2200 block of Cedar Street Saturday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager has been injured following a shooting in the Russell neighborhood.

Metro Police said their officers responded to the 2200 block of Cedar Street around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

There, they located a teen male believed to be around 16 to 17-years-old who had been shot inside his vehicle.

He was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects in this case.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

