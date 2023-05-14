One dead, several hurt in shooting outside of downtown Louisville business

LMPD said five people were shot on South Fourth Street Saturday night. One man died at the hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a downtown shooting that left one dead and several others injured.

Sunday, the Jefferson County coroner identified the man killed as 22-year-old Demontae Jakwan Tyreek Marshall.

A spokesperson for LMPD said officers responded to the 600 block of South Fourth Street, in downtown Louisville, around 11 p.m. Saturday.

After arriving, LMPD said officers determined several people were involved in an altercation inside a business, which spilled outside.

Sunday morning, police said they determined the altercation led to the group of people exchanging gunfire.

Initially, police were unsure how many people were involved and exactly how many were shot.

Sunday morning, they said they found four gunshot victims on Fourth Street, and a fifth near Third and Chestnut Streets.

LMPD said all five, three males and two females, were taken to the hospital, where 22-year-old Marshall died.

The ages of the other victims have not been released.

LMPD said one of the male victims is critically hurt and the other victims are stable.

The Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip Portal.

