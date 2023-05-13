LMPD: Woman injured in shooting outside Buechel apartment complex

Authorities said a group of people were talking outside when someone drove by and began firing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting left a woman injured early Saturday morning.

The department said the woman was shot outside an apartment complex in the Buechel neighborhood.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the complex near Fegenbush Lane and Norbrook Drive around 12:15 a.m.

According to LMPD, a group of people were talking outside when someone in a vehicle pulled up and shot at the group.

One woman was grazed by a bullet and taken to the hospital. She is expected to survive her injuries. Thankfully, no one else was injured.

LMPD's Sixth Division is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department through the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Reports can also be made online by clicking here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.