Minimum-security inmate escapes from Roederer Correctional Complex in Oldham County

Police say 38-year-old Paul Isaacs walked off the premises of Reoderer Correctional Complex early Friday.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — According to a release, a minimum-security inmate being held at Reoderer Correctional Complex in Oldham County escaped early Friday morning.

Police are now searching for 38-year-old Paul Isaacs. He was serving a 12-year sentence for first degree possession of a controlled substance and two counts of second-degree burglary charges out of Madison County.

Isaacs is a 5-foot-8 white man weighing approximately 177 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He would have been eligible for parole in February 2022.



Anyone with any information concerning Isaacs is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 5 at 502-532-6363 or the Oldham County Police at 502-222-0111 immediately.

This is developing story, check back for updates.

