Suspect charged in UK Hospital threat appears in court, reduced bond denied

Bryan Carroll, 44, appeared in court Thursday on multiple charges, including use of weapons of mass destruction.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. — A central Kentucky man arrested outside of University of Kentucky Hospital is being held on a $150 thousand bond after a judge declared him a significant danger to the community.

Bryan Carroll, 44, appeared in court Thursday on multiple charges, including use of weapons of mass destruction. During his preliminary hearing, a Fayette County judge denied a reduced bond for Carroll, citing him as a flight risk.

UK Healthcare released security video showing Carroll walking into the complex last Thursday wearing a shirt which read “security.” The video also shows his arrest.

Officers arrested him as he was leaving the hospital’s emergency department after receiving a tip about an "armed and dangerous" person at UK Hospital.

According UK Police, six handguns, two assault rifles, four live explosives and a pipe bomb without a charge were found in Carroll’s car.

Authorities said federal charges are expected soon.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.