ISP: Police pursuit ends with crash on I-64E, suspect hospitalized

The suspect, Anthony Rainbolt, had an active warrant for illegal carrying of a handgun in Floyd County.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Indiana — According to a release from Indiana State Police (ISP), a man was arrested following a police pursuit that ensued after officers responded to a possible burglary in Crawford County.

Police say around 9 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded a possible burglary in progress on State Road 37 in English. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a man inside of a 2007 Chevrolet, that was later found to be stolen out of Floyd County.

As responding officers approached the car, the man put the vehicle in gear, struck an ISP cruiser and fled the scene.

Officers then pursued the car, which fled onto I-64E. The pursuit continued along the expressway, at times reaching speeds of 104 miles per hour.

After around nine miles of chase the vehicle, operated by 29-year-old Anthony Rainbolt, ran over tire deflation devices (stop sticks) officers had set out. He continued to flee in the vehicle for a short distance until it crashed off the roadway.

Rainbolt was transported to University of Louisville Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. Along with the stolen car, it was found that Rainbolt has an active warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of illegally carrying a handgun in Floyd Co.

It is unclear at this time if charges were filed in the pursuit.

