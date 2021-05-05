Jennings County police searching for alleged burglary suspects

Police identified a man and woman as suspects in a string of home burglaries in northwest Jennings County. Police say they are considered armed and dangerous.

NORTH VERNON, Ind. — According to a Facebook post from the Jennings County Sheriff's Office, police have identified two suspects involved in several alleged home burglaries.

Police say they have been investigating a series of burglaries in northwest Jennings Co. since the early hours of May 5. The home owners inside of the residences were asleep at the time of the alleged burglaries.

Jennings Co. Police say all the items reported stolen have been recovered, expect for cash.

Police have identified the two suspects as 28-year-old Devin Lark and 28-year-old Kara Lutz both of North Vernon.

Lark and Lutz are considered armed and dangerous, police ask that if found to not approach.

If you have information on their whereabouts or see suspicious activity, call 911 or Jennings Co. Dispatch at (812)346-4911.

