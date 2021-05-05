1 dead, 6 others treated after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Scott County

The Scott County Sheriff's Office said there was a gasoline-powered generator inside the house.

LEXINGTON, Ind. — One woman has died and six others were treated after the Scott County Sheriff's Office said a household used a gasoline-powered generator inside the home.

When deputies responded to a medical emergency in Lexington, IN. early Wednesday, they were told that the generator was being used without proper ventilation or air flow.

Terri L. Hart, 51, was pronounced dead by the coroner's office. While the cause of death is pending, preliminary investigation shows Hart died of possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

Four other people in the house — ages 23, 6, 4 and 3 months — were taken by EMS. Two other adults were treated at the scene but not transported to a hospital.

The Sheriff's Office said there are no signs of foul play and are conducting a non-criminal death investigation.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

