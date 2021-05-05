ATF offering reward for information on Louisville gun store burglary

ATF Louisville says around 18 firearms were allegedly stolen from a Pewee Valley gun store.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Louisville division, a reward is being offered for information on a burglary of a Pewee Valley gun store.

The alleged burglary took place at Papa's Guns, Ammo & Archery between the hours of 2:00 and 5:30 a.m. May 3. Approximately 18 firearms were stolen from the store by two unknown suspects.

The ATF is seeking information leading to an arrest and conviction of the two suspects and is offering a $2,500 reward. The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, is matching any reward amount up to $5,000.

@ATFLouisville offering reward in the May 3rd burglary of Papa's Guns, Ammo & Archery located in Pewee Valley, KY., for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. pic.twitter.com/zzfDtUV0bt — ATF Louisville (@ATFLouisville) May 5, 2021

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), the Louisville Field Division at (502) 753-3505, or the Oldham County Police at (502) 222-1300.

