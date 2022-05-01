Louisville Police investigating after man is shot near Waterfront Park

Police said witnesses saw a man get out of a vehicle and fire a weapon prior to getting back into his vehicle and fleeing the scene Saturday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night in the city's Central Business District, near Waterfront Park.

Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of East Main Street around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday.

An LMPD spokesperson said that preliminary reports indicate a man "entered a business at that location suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound."

The man told police that he had been shot while in the 200 block of East Witherspoon. Witnesses reported seeing another man get out a vehicle and fire a weapon prior to returning to his vehicle and fleeing the scene.

LMPD said the man who had been shot was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. The spokesperson said LMPD's investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).Tips can also be made online through LMPD's Crime Tip Portal.

