Judge to decide if man accused of attempting to kill a mayoral candidate is to be released back to HIP at later date

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal judge heard Quintez Brown’s case to decide if he should be released from custody ahead of his trial. The decision will be announced at a later time.

Louisville Metro Police said that Brown shot at mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg on Valentine's Day, and now he is facing federal charges for allegedly interfering with a federally protected right and using a gun to attempt to kill a candidate for office.

These federal charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years.

Brown’s attorney, Patrick Renn, asked for him to be released from custody and back into the Home Incarceration Program (HIP), but the prosecution filed a motion to prevent his release.

According to court documents, Brown started planning the attempted murder as early as Jan. 10.

Brown’s defense submitted letters from doctors saying he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder on Feb. 18 and has since been treated. They also said jail would not be good for Brown.

The Louisville Community Bail Fund originally paid Brown's bond of $100,000 so he could be released into HIP.

Brown is also charged with attempted murder and wanton endangerment charges at the state level. He has previously pleaded not guilty to these charges.

