LMPD: Driver loses control of vehicle, 1 person dead

Louisville Metro Police Department Spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police officers responded to the call around 10 a.m. on April 19 at 18th Street and Market Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One woman has died after a driver lost control of their vehicle, drove up onto the sidewalk and hit her Louisville Police said.

He said the investigation initially shows where a driver lost control of their vehicle and drove into oncoming traffic, then up onto the sidewalk and hit a woman.

Ellis then said the vehicle struck another vehicle going northbound on 18th Street.

The woman went to University Hospital in critical condition but has since died Ellis said. A passenger in the second vehicle was also sent to the hospital with minor injuries he said.

He did not say how the driver lost control of their vehicle.

A gofundme has been posted for the woman to help cover funeral expenses.

