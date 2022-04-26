Jeffersonville police investigating after man found dead in business

Jeffersonville Police Det. Josh Schiller said police responded to a call at Auto Center at 129 E. Market Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been found dead inside an Auto Center according to the Jeffersonville Police Department (JPD).

JPD Det. Josh Schiller said police responded to a call at Auto Center at 129 E. Market Street around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived they found a man dead inside the business.

After the initial investigation, Schiller said they found no obvious signs of foul play but the investigation is still ongoing.

Schiller said it appears to be an isolated accident and there is no danger to the Jeffersonville community.

He said if people have any information, call the Detective Division at 812-285-6535 or the anonymous tip line at 812-218-TIPS (8477).

