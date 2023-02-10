Police investigating attempted murder-suicide in Nelson County

Multiple units from the Nelson County Dispatch responded to a shooting on Bryson Drive.

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Police are investigating after an attempted murder-suicide in Nelson County on Friday.

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office says multiple units from the Nelson County Dispatch responded to a shooting on Bryson Drive.

When officers arrived, they say they found 72-year-old Pamela Lindsey in the garage of the home with a gunshot wound on her back. Additionally, they found 74-year-old Daniel Lindsey in a room off the garage with a gunshot wound.

Police say this was an attempted murder-suicide.

The relation between Pamela and Daniel is unknown at this time.

Officers say Pamela was transported to UofL Hospital, and Daniel was transported to Flaget Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Nelson County EMS, Air Evac and Nelson County Dispatch.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you are in crisis, please call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

