Louisville Metro Police seize $10K worth of meth in narcotics operation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have been busy pulling numerous illegal firearms and drugs off the city's streets in recent weeks.

The police department posted to Twitter saying officers with LMPD's Sixth Division Impact conducted a "narcotics operation" overnight Thursday.

Officers were able to seize four pounds of crystal methamphetamine. LMPD estimates the drugs have a street value of roughly $10,000.

The bust was part of an on-going investigation in conjunction with the Louisville division of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

Police said due to the sensitivity of the investigation, "names and addresses are being withheld at this time."

This latest seizure comes just days after Metro Police reported seizing several illegal firearms and drugs from people during traffic stops.

LMPD is proactively working hard to try and stop violent crime here in Louisville. All of these weapons were seized from traffic stops in the last few weeks. They were either illegally possessed by convicted felons and/or paired with drugs like heroin, cocaine or meth. pic.twitter.com/Mdhy7jjFia — LMPD (@LMPD) February 9, 2023

"LMPD is proactively working hard to try and stop violent crime here in Louisville," the department said on social media.

According to police, the traffic stops took place in west and south Louisville over the last few weeks.

Authorities say the firearms were either illegally owned by convicted felons or paired with drugs like heroin, cocaine or meth.

