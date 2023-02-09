Man charged after allegedly attempting to get on Louisville school playground with syringes

Mark Williamson,51, was seen on the property of J.B. Atkinson Elementary School trying to gain entry to the playground by a locked gate while children were outside.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A houseless man has been charged after allegedly attempting to get on a Louisville school playground with syringes.

According to an arrest citation, 51-year-old Mark Williamson was seen on the property of J.B. Atkinson Elementary School trying to gain entry to the playground by a locked gate while children were playing outside.

The arrest citation states that during the search to his arrest, Williamson was in possession of "several used syringes." In addition, he had a syringe full of 65cc of an unidentified substance.

Documents reveal that Williamson told JCPS Police that he had injected himself with fentanyl prior to being on the property.

He was charged with criminal trespassing, drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

