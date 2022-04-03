Man found shot in a St. Dennis apartment, LMPD Homicide Unit investigating

Police said officers found a man, in his late teens to early twenties, dead inside an apartment Saturday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police said they are investigating a shooting that happened in the St. Dennis neighborhood and left one man dead.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 4900 block of Saddlebrook Lane around 10:20 a.m. Saturday morning.

An LMPD spokesperson said when officers arrived, they found a man, believed to be in his late teens to early twenties, dead inside an apartment.

Police said no arrests have been made, but LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Louisville Police's anonymous Crime Tip Hot Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be made online using LMPD's Crime Tip Portal, which can be found here.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

