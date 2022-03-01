LMPD: Man dies after being shot; Homicide Unit investigating

A man was found shot in the 1200 block of Clay Street around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. He died at the hospital and police are looking for suspects.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Tuesday morning.

According to information from LMPD, the investigation started after officers responded to a report of a shooting around 9:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of Clay St.

Responding officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to UofL Hospital where he died, LMPD said. The man's identity has not been released.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is involved in the investigation. There are currently no suspects.