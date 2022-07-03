St. Matthews police investigating Brown Park shooting involving two officers

Police say no one was injured. It's unclear at this time why the officers fired their weapons.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The St. Matthews Police Department said it is investigating an early morning shooting involving two officers.

SMPD Assistant Police Chief Tony Cobaugh said two officers discharged their firearms at Brown Park early Monday morning, around 3:45 a.m.

Cobaugh said that no one was injured in the shooting.

It's unclear why police fired their weapons at this time.

Police are still investigating the scene and Cobaugh said that Louisville Metro Police's Public Integrity Unit is investigating the incident as well.

We will update this story as we learn more.

