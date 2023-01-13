LMPD investigating fatal three-vehicle collision on the Watterson Expressway

x
While police investigate, drivers on I-264 West near the airport are being diverted onto I-65 North.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person is dead after a three-vehicle collision on the Watterson Expressway near the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Thursday night.

Around 10:15 p.m., Louisville Metro Police Department's Traffic Unit responded to a report of three vehicles colliding with each other on I-264 West, according to an LMPD press release.

One person involved in the collision was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition where they later died, officials say.

At this time, LMPD has not disclosed any information regarding the victim.

Traffic investigators were on scene last night, attempting to determine the cause of the collision.

A large stretch of I-264 West was closed during the investigation; traffic was diverted onto I-65 North.

