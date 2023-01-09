Woman charged with kidnapping child from playground, arrested again

Last week, police say Brittany Hurtt abducted an 8-year-old girl from Austin Elementary and later stripped naked, fighting with authorities.

AUSTIN, Ind. — A southern Indiana woman charged with kidnapping a young child from an elementary school's playground last week faces new charges.

Brittany Hurtt, 34, was arrested on Jan. 1 for allegedly abducting an 8-year-old girl from Austin Elementary School's playground. The child was returned to police minutes later by Hurtt's husband.

According to police, Hurtt was later found naked in the street and began fighting with officers attempting to arrest her.

Hurtt had also tried abducting a 7-year-old girl just moments before, allegedly telling that child: "Come with me, let's start a family."

According to court documents, Hurtt posted her $7,500 bond on Saturday, however she was arrested again on Sunday, this time for domestic battery.

In a new probable cause affidavit, police say Hurtt went to her grandfather's house and was "out of control." He told police she had entered his home, grabbed some of her daughter's clothes and climbed out of a window.

The document said Hurtt's husband then dropped off the couple's children, ages 3 and 5, at Hurtt's grandfather's house and Hurtt began screaming and yelling before running toward the back door.

Hurtt's mother said the grandfather tried to stop her with his hand, at which point, she grabbed one of his fingers and began "pulling and twisting it."

An officer said when Hurtt's grandfather tried to pull his ID from his wallet, he winced, telling them his finger was still in pain. He said the two children did not see or hear the incident unfold.

According to police, Hurtt said she was "scared of her grandfather," and that he had come outside and raised his hand at her. She said once she grabbed his finger, she didn't know what happened afterwards.

Along with her new battery charge, Hurtt is also charged with kidnapping, battery to a public safety official, criminal trespassing, resisting law enforcement, and public nudity from the playground incident.

On Monday, a judge found that she will be held without bond until her next court date in the kidnapping case. That date is scheduled for Feb. 23.

