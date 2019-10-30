CLARK COUNTY, Indiana — (WHAS11)-The Indiana Court of appeals has upheld the sentence for convicted Clark County child molester Michael Begin.
The 20-year-old received a 120-year sentence in April after admitting in a guilty plea to molesting 20 children between the ages of 3 and 8.
The molestation happened while he was working at the YMCA and as a teaching assistant at a Jeffersonville Elementary School.
