CLARK CO., Ind. (WHAS11) – Michael Begin Jr., an Indiana man accused of molesting 20 girls between the ages of 3 and 8-years-old, entered a guilty plea on Jan. 25.

He entered a guilty plea to 20 felony counts of child molestation and the judge accepted the guilty plea.

Begin was arrested when he was a student at a Greater Clark County high school in October 2017.

Begin was accused of molesting girls at Thomas Jefferson Elementary and the Jeffersonville YMCA. He worked at the YMCA and was a teaching assistant at the elementary school.

He faces a sentence of 2 to 120 years in prison.

Originally, Begin faced more child molestation charges than he pleaded guilty to but part of this plea deal involved dropping seven charges.

His sentencing is set for Thursday, March 21, at 9 a.m.

