JEFFERSONVILLE (WHAS11) – A Southern Indiana man who pleaded guilty to molesting multiple girls was sentenced by a judge to 100 years in prison.

The molestation happened when Michael Begin worked at a Jeffersonville YMCA and as a teaching assistant at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School before 2017. He was convicted of molesting 20 girls between the ages of 3 and 8-years-old. He entered a guilty plea on Jan. 25.

Eight family members spoke out of the 20 families in the courtroom. They all wanted the most severe punishment for Begin.

Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said he has never seen so many people show up in his 20 years as a prosecutor to see the outcome of a case.

“They want justice for their children and to make sure their community is protected,” Mull said.

The maximum sentence Begin could have faced was 120 years.

