LMPD: Fatal shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

According to LMPD, the man was declared dead on the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting Thursday night around 10:00 p.m. in the 1500 block of Earl Avenue.

Once on the scene, Fourth Division officers found 25-year-old Daven Metcalf inside an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS declared Metcalf dead on the scene and there was no medical transport, officers said.

The Homicide Unit is taking over the investigation, which remains ongoing at this time with no arrest(s).

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

